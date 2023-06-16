Kathua/Jammu, Jun 16 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police has begun installing CCTV cameras at Lakhanpur, the entry point of the Kathua district, as part of security measures for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, officials said.

They also asked owners of shops and business establishments along the Kathua-Jammu highway to focus their CCTV cameras towards the road as part of the security measure, they said.

The annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir is scheduled to start on July 1 and continue till August 31. The journey can be undertaken through two routes -- the traditional 48-km route through Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

"Installation of CCTV cameras has started in Lakhanpur area of Kathua district and will be completed in two days," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kathua Shivdeep Singh Jamwal said.

Officials said security has been beefed up at Lakhanpur and checkpoints have been set up there to segregate routine vehicles and Amarnath Yatra vehicles entering Jammu and Kashmir.

