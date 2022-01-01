New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Following the stampede that claimed the lives of 12 people early Saturday morning at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra, the Centre instructed the Union Territory authorities to provide better treatment to the injured and move them immediately to a hospital with best facilities if necessary.

Speaking to ANI, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was monitoring the situation. He added that as many as 13 people were injured in the stampede that took in the early hours today and that two people were in critical condition.

"The local administration has been given instruction that if there is a need for better treatment for the injured ones, then they should be shifted to another hospital where best facilities are available without any delay," he said.

Elaborating on the tragedy, the MoS said that the stampede took place at gate number 3, the main entry gate of Mata Vaishno Devi shortly after midnight.

"After the incident, DC Jammu, SSP and Jammu Range DIG reached on spot and CRPF IG is on the spot," he said.

According to officials, 12 people were killed and 13 others injured after a stampede occurred at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Saturday morning.

"12 dead, 13 injured in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra. The incident occurred around 2:45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by the stampede," Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh said.

The injured were taken to Naraina Hospital after the rescue. (ANI)

