Kaushambi (UP), Jun 11 (PTI): A local court in Kaushambi district on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to a man for lacing candies with poison which killed three minor girls.

Additional District Government Counsel (Criminal) Anil Kumar Chaudhary said on August 17, 2023, complainant Rajkumar Prajapati lodged a report at Karadhaam Police Station, alleging his eight-year-old daughter Varsha Rani was sleeping on the roof of their house when the incident took place.

According to the FIR, Shiv Shankar, a neighbour, allegedly laced some candies with poison and threw them onto Varsha's bed from his own rooftop.

Varsha picked up the toffees and later shared them with her cousins — Sadhana (8) and Shalini (6), daughters of Rajkumar's cousin Vasudev.

All three minors fell seriously ill after consuming the candies and died during treatment.

After a detailed hearing and examination of evidence, the court of Additional District Judge Shirin Zaidi found Shankar guilty of their murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 35,000 on the convict, Chaudhary said.

