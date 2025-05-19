Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 19 (ANI): Assam's Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve has emerged as the third most visited national park in India, recording an all-time high in tourist footfall this year.

The park witnessed a significant rise in foreign tourists, with a 25 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

According to the authority of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, the national park recorded 4,43,636 visitors between October 1, 2024, and May 18, 2025, indicating an overall increase of over 35 per cent since last year.

The number of foreigners (18,463) was especially notable, hinting at the World Heritage site's position as a top-choice destination for tourists and wildlife enthusiasts.

Spread over 1300 sq kms, in 4 districts of Assam, Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes.

The national park boasts several wetlands and comprises two Important Bird Areas (IBAs) recognised for their importance to waterbirds-Kaziranga National Park and Laokhowa and Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuaries. Home to a remarkable population of the "Big Five," it comprises 2,613 Greater one-horned Rhinoceroses, as of the 2022 census; 104 Bengal Tigers in 2022; over 1,228 Asian Elephants projected for 2024; 2,565 Wild Water Buffalos in 2022; and 1,129 Eastern Swamp Deer also recorded in 2022.

Dr Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, told ANI that this year, Kaziranga witnessed over 4.43 lakh visitors.

"We have come to the end of the tourism season in Kaziranga for this year, which started from 1st October 2024 and ended on 18 May 2025. We have received more than 4.43 lakh visitors in the park, out of which over 18,000 are foreigners... an increase of 35 per cent from last year. We also saw an increase of 25 per cent in foreign tourists this season. Kaziranga has now become the 3rd most visited national park in the country. Also, this season, the revenue amounted to over Rs 11 crore," Dr Ghosh said.

According to official data, in 2014-15, 1,32,930 tourists, including 7,994 foreign tourists, visited Kaziranga National Park. In 2023-24, 3,28,305 tourists, including 14,817 foreign tourists, visited the national park.

This year (2024-25), saw a footfall of 4,25,173 Indian and 18,463 foreign tourists.

Kaziranga has diversified its offerings with new attractions such as bird watching, trekking, boat tourism, dolphin viewing, cycling tracks, and safaris in adjacent reserves.

Visits by prominent figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and over 60 Heads of Mission, along with the External Affairs Minister, during Advantage Assam 2.0 in February 2025 boosted Kaziranga's visibility.

The surge in tourism has stimulated the local economy, creating jobs and supporting businesses in hospitality, transport, and handicrafts.

One major breakthrough was the establishment of unique Eco-shops, operated by the Kaziranga Staff Welfare Society, which helped provide a ready market for eco-friendly products.

Efforts from the park's authority have led to the promotion of off-beat tourism activities in the buffer areas. Be it cycling at Laokhowa amidst the flowering of silk-cotton trees, the boat safari across the Brahmaputra, or promoting specialised birding trails, the overall aim has been to focus on wellness and outdoor tourism. (ANI)

