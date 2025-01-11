Kaziranga (Assam), Jan 11 (PTI) It was a special birthday treat for the elephants of the Assam Forest Department engaged in safari activities in Kaziranga National Park as their youngest member 'Pori' turned one on Saturday.

The forest officials organised a grand treat for 'Pori' by organising a health check-up of all elephants as a team of veterinarians examined their overall physical conditions, especially for abscess, fungal infections and foot nail overgrowth, an official said.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases Second List of 29 Candidates, Features Ex-CM Madan Lal Khurana’s Son Harish Khurana, Kapil Mishra.

An atmosphere of fun and gaiety prevailed at the Kohora range as balloons and cakes for human guests were on display.

The pachyderms were given a special treat of seasonal fruits of banana, sugarcane, oranges, grapes and apples, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 'Sandhya Aarti' Performed at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya, Devotees Throng To Witness Chanting of Hymns and Lighting of Oil Lamps (Watch Video).

Kaziranga has a total of 65 departmental elephants and 39 private elephants.

Birthday girl 'Pori' was a bit shy and largely stood close to her ever-watchful mother 'Bhadoi' while her two-year male playmate 'Gadapan' was all playful and curious about the fruit treats being handed over.

The visitors, especially children, enjoyed the birthday party.

Assam Environment and Forest Minister Chandramohan Patowary also wished Pori on her birthday.

"We wish Pori, our youngest member of the Kaziranga family, a very happy first birthday," Patowary posted on X.

The event helped showcase the rich traditional heritage of human-elephant bonding in Assam and how they are treated as part of one's own family.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)