Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 22 (ANI): BRS chief and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) strongly alleged that both the Telangana State Government and the Central Government are jointly betraying Telangana. He clarified that Telangana is not a backward region but one that has been deliberately pushed backward.

According to an official release, he particularly accused the Congress and Telugu Desam governments of committing decades-long injustice to the Palamuru district.

Also Read | Did Arnab Goswami Take '15 Crore-Anchor' Jibe at Sudhir Chaudhary While Questioning Government Over Aravalli Hills and Delhi AQI?.

KCR recalled that Palamuru district faced severe discrimination during the united Andhra Pradesh era, to the extent that the district was reduced to setting up "gruel centres" as a consequence of neglect.

He criticised Chandrababu Naidu for raising the slogan of "integrated development" during the united Andhra Pradesh period, claiming that although he promised to adopt Palamuru district as Chief Minister and do something for it, he ultimately pushed the district into despair. KCR also alleged that during that period, Chandrababu's party MLAs were involved in three bomb blasts near the RDS.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Slight Improvement As Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor', 'Severe' in Pockets.

He said that Mahbubnagar was the most discriminated-against district in the United States, and that 174 TMCs of water from the Krishna basin should have been allocated to the district. He stated that the formation of Andhra Pradesh proved to be a major curse for Telangana. He recalled that the Bachawat Tribunal had clearly stated that the Telangana region was neglected. He criticised that only 17 TMCs of water were allocated to the Jurala project.

KCR explained that during the BRS regime, as per the Bachawat Tribunal, 90.81 TMCs of water were allocated to the Palamuru-Rangareddy project, and that another 80 TMCs were being drawn through the Godavari, as informed to the AP Tribunal. Overall, he said, the BRS government allocated 170 TMCs of water to Palamuru-Rangareddy.

He stated that ₹37,000 crore was allocated for the project, of which ₹27,000 crore has already been spent, and massive pumps with a capacity of 140 megawatts were installed. Despite this, he alleged that the present state government is completely neglecting the project.

He said that in the United States, the Palamuru district became a migration district, with large-scale migration to Bombay. He recalled that during the agitation period, he undertook a padayatra from Jogulamba Alampur to Gadwal, after which Chandrababu started yet another drama.

He said that every summer, Communist parties used to run gruel centres in Palamuru district, and that people were cheated by branding projects as "pending projects." After the BRS government came to power, he said, these were converted into running projects, and water was supplied to 6.5 lakh acres.

KCR expressed anger that both the Centre and the State are jointly doing an injustice in the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme. He said changes of governments in politics are natural, but he has never seen such an incompetent government. He alleged that the BJP has become a curse to Telangana and that it is obstructing the project by listening to Chandrababu Naidu. He said the DPR was returned based on Chandrababu's statements.

He said they staged a protest in Delhi over water issues, and that when Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Section 3 would be implemented, they withdrew the case filed in the Supreme Court. Even then, he criticised the present government as incapable of protecting water rights.

He called it shameful that the Irrigation Minister wrote a letter stating that 45 TMCs of water are sufficient for Palamuru-Rangareddy and questioned, "Is this even a government?"

He alleged that the government is interested only in real estate business and is selling hill lands for commissions. He announced that public meetings would be organised against the Centre and the State governments and that he himself is setting out for them. He said he would personally attend public meetings in Nalgonda, Rangareddy, and Mahabubnagar districts. He warned that people would be mobilised everywhere and that they would not remain silent if reckless statements continued.

KCR also made strong remarks on Pharma City. He said Pharma cannot be given up, that IAS officers have been sent to many countries, a Pharma University has been established, and 14,000 acres have been acquired for Pharma City.

He criticised that instead of building Pharma City, efforts are being made to somehow sell it. He questioned, "Who needs a useless 'Future City'?" and made sharp remarks asking, "Did you create Hyderabad?"

He expressed anguish that 120 Gurukul students have died in the state, calling it a disgraceful racket. He questioned the commotion happening in the name of business meetings and said Chandrababu Naidu pioneered this trend. He mocked claims that investments worth ₹20 lakh crore would come to Andhra Pradesh, saying that when a business meeting was held in Vizag, even cooks came and signed MoUs. He questioned whether companies would come just by talking in the air.

He said it was their achievement to bring Foxconn back after it moved to Maharashtra. He recalled that for four years, he did not increase registration charges even by a single rupee. He questioned the status of the promise to pay ₹2,500 per month to women and criticised claims that it would make one crore women millionaires.

KCR said that land prices increased during the BRS regime, but today they have collapsed. He accused the government of cheating all sections for political power. He expressed anger over remarks asking whether people want KCR to die at meetings, saying that abusing someone once in anger is one thing, but doing it every day is unacceptable.

He firmly stated that the Telangana government is thoroughly corrupt. He expressed concern over daylight murders in Hyderabad city. He alleged that people were misled by songs claiming votes would come automatically and cheated by false promises. He criticised that people were humiliated by distributing cards, as stated in the release.

He questioned why an app is needed for fertiliser bags when there is no proper urea supply in the state. He said the BRS government ran administration with farmers at the center. He remarked that people voted for Congress after being blocked by promises. He recalled that pensions were increased by ₹1,000 after the BRS government came to power.

He warned that if the government continues to abuse its power indiscriminately, it will lose public trust. He said people everywhere are talking that BRS will return to power. He strongly criticised that the entire state is currently witnessing a real estate broker racket. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)