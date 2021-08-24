Hyderabad, Aug 24 (PTI) The ruling TRS in Telangana would lay the foundation stone for the construction of its office in Delhi on September 2.

Also Read | New 2021 Global Management Schools Ranking - 3 European Schools Are Among the Best in the World.

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would perform the 'Bhoomi puja' for the party office in the national capital on September 2 in the presence of state ministers, MLAs, MPs, MLCs and other party leaders, TRS Working President K T Rama Rao told reporters here on Tuesday.

Also Read | BTSC GMO Result 2021 Declared At pariksha.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Result.

Rama Rao, who was speaking after a meeting of the TRS state executive presided over by the CM, said TRS has already been allotted 1,200 sq metres of land in Delhi for the construction of the party office.

Rama Rao, son of the Chief Minister, said the newly-constructed district party offices in the state are likely to be inaugurated around Vijaya Dasami festival (in October).

Asked about the upcoming bypoll to Huzurabad assembly constituency, he said the issue was not discussed in the meeting on Tuesday.

Observing that the Huzurabad bypoll is a small issue for the party, he expressed confidence that TRS would have people's blessings whenever the election is held.

The party would plan for the bye-election after the Election Commission announces the schedule for it, said Rama Rao, who is state minister for municipal administration, industries and IT.

Bypoll to Huzurabad assembly segment in Karimnagar has been necessitated due to the resignation Eatala Rajender about two months ago following his removal from state cabinet over allegations of land grabbing.

Rajender, who dismissed the allegations, has since joined BJP and is likely to be the saffron party's candidate in the bypoll.

The Election Commission has not yet announced the schedule for the bye-election.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)