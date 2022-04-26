New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Amid a rise in Covid cases, resident welfare associations in Delhi are keeping a "watchful eye" on the evolving situation and also issuing advisories for residents through the social media.

Representatives of various RWAs here said they are also ensuring that residents and staff are doubly vaccinated and have taken the booster shot.

The national capital has been witnessing an uptick in coronavirus infections over the past few days. The number of active cases has now increased to 4,168 from 601 on April 11, according to health department data.

However, the hospitalisation rate so far has been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases, it stated.

Many RWA representatives said with a majority of COVID-19 restrictions gone, they can only advise people to take precautions and use masks properly.

The Delhi government last Friday made wearing masks mandatory in public places, and imposed a fine of Rs 500 for violaters.

BS Vohra, who heads the East Delhi RWA Joint Front, said, "We are carrying out an awareness campaign, asking residents to wear masks and follow Covid protocol. We are also asking citizens to take boosters doses," Vohra said.

Vohra said although the majority of cases are mild, constant monitoring is being done to see how the situation evolves.

"So far it appears, the situation is under control. But going forward, we will see how it evolves and what steps can be taken to control it," said Vohra.

Meanwhile, United RWAs Joint Action (Urja) has asked its member RWAs to stay aware and apprise all the residents about Covid norms.

"We are keeping a watchful eye on the rising cases. Though a majority of the restrictions have been done away with, we are ensuring that people follow basic protocols," it president Atul Goel said.

Goel said they are ready to spring into action if cases increase in the city.

"We have alerted all the RWAs to stay alert and in case of the need arises, we will set up isolation centres, put up hospital beds and ensure the area is sanitised," he added.

Meanwhile, Defence Colony RWA has already started taking various actions to prevent the spread of the infection.

Defence Colony RWA president Ranjeet Singh said they are carrying out regular checks in the area and and have barred the entry of unvaccinated people.

He also said regular sanitisation is being carried out.

"We are ensuring that people do not gather in large numbers. We are posting about the Covid updates on Facebook and Whatsapp group. We are ensuring our resident and staff are fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people are not allowed," Singh told PTI.

Despite the surge, the Delhi Disaster Management Association has decided not to shut schools and come up with separate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in consultation with the experts for them.

Ashok Bhasin, President of North Delhi Resident Welfare Federation, said the RWA is carrying out a sanitisation in the area and schools with the help of the civic body.

"The priority is to keep schools safe. We are ensuring that regular sanitisation is being carried out in the schools. We are also asking shop owners to sanitise," he said.

According to the health department, Delhi on Monday had reported 1,011 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate rose to 6.42 per cent.

The infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,75,887 and the death toll at 26,170, the health bulletin stated on Monday.

