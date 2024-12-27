New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday paid homage to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at the latter's residence in New Delhi.

Manmohan Singh, whose leadership was defined by compassion and intellect, died in the national capital Thursday night at the age of 92.

Kejriwal said in a post on X, "Paid my last respects to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Met his family during this solemn moment and extended my condolences to them."

Singh was a visionary leader whose economic reforms shaped modern India and whose humility touched countless lives, the AAP chief added.

Other AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, also visited Singh's house and paid tributes to his mortal remains.

"Paid last respects to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and extended my condolences to his family. A brilliant economist with a profound legacy of driving India's transformative economic reforms in the 1990s, he redefined the nation's trajectory at a pivotal moment in history," Atishi said in a post on X.

Singh's contributions to our economic and political systems have left an indelible mark, shaping modern India in ways that will continue to inspire all generations to come, she added.

Manmohan Singh faced a trial by fire when he presented the pathbreaking 1991 Union budget that saw the nation rise from its darkest financial crisis.

A seven-day state mourning will be observed throughout the country as a mark of respect to him. The national flag will be flown at half-mast across India during the period.

