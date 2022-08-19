Amid the ongoing CBI raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched a missed call campaign for his 'Make India No 1' mission. "I am issuing a number today, missed call number 9510001000. Those who want to join this mission, those who want to see India as the number 1 nation in the world, the most powerful nation. the best nation should join this mission," Kejriwal said.

Check Tweet:

I am issuing a number today, missed call number 9510001000. Those who want to join this mission, those who want to see India as the number 1 nation in the world, the most powerful nation. the best nation should join this mission: Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/6Sze02beFJ — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

