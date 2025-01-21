New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Amid the ruckus over the alleged "misinterpretation" of Ramayan, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that they admire Ravan since they have "demonic nature".

While addressing a press conference, Kejriwal had warned people living in slums, saying that BJP will "gulp you down like demons" if they come to power in the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, which are scheduled to be held on February 5.

"Yesterday I said that Ravana came as a golden deer and Mother Sita wanted that deer. They are saying that it was not Ravana (who came as a deer) but it was demon Marichi instead. The entire BJP is protesting outside my house and asking why I insulted Ravana. They love Ravana so much. They are of a demonic nature. I want to warn the people living in slums and poor sections of Delhi that these people will gulp you down like demons if they come to power," Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi, said.

Earlier, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva launched a scathing attack on AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of insulting Sanatan Dharma and misinterpreting the sacred text, Ramcharitmanas.

Sachdeva questioned Kejriwal's sudden interest in temples, alleging that he only remembers them when elections are near. He accused Kejriwal, accusing him of "insulting" Sanatan Dharma and "misinterpreting" Ramcharitmanas. Sachdeva said that these people are "adharmi" and only remember temples when elections are nearing.

However, AAP leader Manish Sisodia came out in support of his leader and said that the BJP immediately came out in defence of Ravana, as if they themselves were "descendants of Ravana".

His reaction came after BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Tuesday targeted Kejriwal after he misquoted a part of 'Ramayana' and called him a "Chunavi Hindu", saying that his 'Chunavi' Hindu face has been exposed in front of the people of Delhi and the country. (ANI)

