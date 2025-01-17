Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: From Saurabh Bharadwaj to Vijender Gupta and Haroon Yusuf, List of Key Candidates From AAP, BJP, Congress and Their Constituencies

New Delhi, January 17: The Delhi Assembly elections 2025 promises a heated contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. With AAP seeking a third consecutive term, BJP and Congress are putting in significant efforts to reclaim political ground in the capital.

Key contenders from AAP, BJP, and Congress are gearing up for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, with each party fielding strong candidates to secure victory. From seasoned leaders to fresh faces, these candidates are poised to shape the political landscape, battling for influence in the 70-member legislative assembly.

Here’s a closer look at key constituencies and their candidates.

Malviya Nagar Assembly Election: Somnath Bharti vs Satish Upadhyay

A stronghold for AAP, Malviya Nagar will see incumbent MLA Somnath Bharti aim for his fourth straight victory. Bharti has consistently secured over 50% of the vote share in previous elections. This time, he faces BJP’s Satish Upadhyay and Congress’ Jitendra Kumar Kochar. The constituency is expected to witness a high-stakes contest, as both BJP and Congress attempt to challenge Bharti’s dominance.

Rohini Assembly Election: Vijender Gupta vs Pradeep Mittal

Rohini is set for a tight battle between AAP and BJP. BJP’s Vijender Gupta, a two-time winner from this seat, will contest against AAP’s Pradeep Mittal. In the last election, Gupta defeated AAP’s Rajesh Nama by over 12,000 votes. Historically, the constituency has seen close contests, with vote margins as narrow as 5,000 in earlier elections.

Ballimaran Assembly Election: Imran Hussain vs Haroon Yusuf vs Kamal Bagri

Located in the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, Ballimaran is predominantly a Muslim-majority seat. AAP’s Imran Hussain, a key figure and incumbent minister, will once again contest for the seat. Congress has fielded veteran leader Haroon Yusuf, a former cabinet minister. BJP’s Kamal Bagri, who won the 2022 MCD elections, will represent the party. Despite BJP’s repeated attempts, the seat has remained elusive for them.

Patparganj Assembly Election: Awadh Ojha vs Ravinder Singh Negi

Patparganj, previously held by AAP’s Manish Sisodia, has been a party stronghold. However, AAP is fielding Awadh Ojha this year, who will face BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi and Congress’ Anil Chaudhary. Sisodia’s impressive win in 2020 with over 70,000 votes set a high benchmark. The constituency was earlier dominated by Congress from 1998 to 2013.

Shakur Basti Assembly Election: Satyendar Jain vs Karnail Singh

Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain will defend his seat in Shakur Basti against BJP’s Karnail Singh, head of the party’s Delhi Mandir Prakoshth. Jain has been a prominent face in Delhi politics, and the contest here is expected to be a crucial one for BJP.

Greater Kailash Assembly Election: Saurabh Bharadwaj vs Sikha Rai

The BJP has fielded Shikha Rai, a former municipal leader, against AAP’s Transport Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, a three-time MLA from the constituency. Bhardwaj defeated BJP’s candidate by 16,809 votes in 2020. Congress has nominated Garvit Singhvi to reclaim relevance in the south Delhi seat.

With dynamic candidates and intense rivalries across constituencies, the Delhi Assembly elections 2025 are shaping up to be a thrilling political battle.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: From Saurabh Bharadwaj to Vijender Gupta and Haroon Yusuf, List of Key Candidates From AAP, BJP, Congress and Their Constituencies

The Delhi Assembly elections 2025 promises a heated contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. With AAP seeking a third consecutive term, BJP and Congress are putting in significant efforts to reclaim political ground in the capital.

Politics Gaurav Krishna| Jan 17, 2025 11:11 PM IST
A+
A-
Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: From Saurabh Bharadwaj to Vijender Gupta and Haroon Yusuf, List of Key Candidates From AAP, BJP, Congress and Their Constituencies
(From Left to Right) Somnath Bharti, Awadh Ojha, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Vijender Gupta (Photo Credits: Facebook/Instagram)

New Delhi, January 17: The Delhi Assembly elections 2025 promises a heated contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. With AAP seeking a third consecutive term, BJP and Congress are putting in significant efforts to reclaim political ground in the capital.

Key contenders from AAP, BJP, and Congress are gearing up for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, with each party fielding strong candidates to secure victory. From seasoned leaders to fresh faces, these candidates are poised to shape the political landscape, battling for influence in the 70-member legislative assembly.

Here’s a closer look at key constituencies and their candidates.

Malviya Nagar Assembly Election: Somnath Bharti vs Satish Upadhyay

A stronghold for AAP, Malviya Nagar will see incumbent MLA Somnath Bharti aim for his fourth straight victory. Bharti has consistently secured over 50% of the vote share in previous elections. This time, he faces BJP’s Satish Upadhyay and Congress’ Jitendra Kumar Kochar. The constituency is expected to witness a high-stakes contest, as both BJP and Congress attempt to challenge Bharti’s dominance.

Rohini Assembly Election: Vijender Gupta vs Pradeep Mittal

Rohini is set for a tight battle between AAP and BJP. BJP’s Vijender Gupta, a two-time winner from this seat, will contest against AAP’s Pradeep Mittal. In the last election, Gupta defeated AAP’s Rajesh Nama by over 12,000 votes. Historically, the constituency has seen close contests, with vote margins as narrow as 5,000 in earlier elections.

Ballimaran Assembly Election: Imran Hussain vs Haroon Yusuf vs Kamal Bagri

Located in the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, Ballimaran is predominantly a Muslim-majority seat. AAP’s Imran Hussain, a key figure and incumbent minister, will once again contest for the seat. Congress has fielded veteran leader Haroon Yusuf, a former cabinet minister. BJP’s Kamal Bagri, who won the 2022 MCD elections, will represent the party. Despite BJP’s repeated attempts, the seat has remained elusive for them.

Patparganj Assembly Election: Awadh Ojha vs Ravinder Singh Negi

Patparganj, previously held by AAP’s Manish Sisodia, has been a party stronghold. However, AAP is fielding Awadh Ojha this year, who will face BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi and Congress’ Anil Chaudhary. Sisodia’s impressive win in 2020 with over 70,000 votes set a high benchmark. The constituency was earlier dominated by Congress from 1998 to 2013.

Shakur Basti Assembly Election: Satyendar Jain vs Karnail Singh

Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain will defend his seat in Shakur Basti against BJP’s Karnail Singh, head of the party’s Delhi Mandir Prakoshth. Jain has been a prominent face in Delhi politics, and the contest here is expected to be a crucial one for BJP.

Greater Kailash Assembly Election: Saurabh Bharadwaj vs Sikha Rai

The BJP has fielded Shikha Rai, a former municipal leader, against AAP’s Transport Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, a three-time MLA from the constituency. Bhardwaj defeated BJP’s candidate by 16,809 votes in 2020. Congress has nominated Garvit Singhvi to reclaim relevance in the south Delhi seat.

With dynamic candidates and intense rivalries across constituencies, the Delhi Assembly elections 2025 are shaping up to be a thrilling political battle.

Latestly whatsapp channel