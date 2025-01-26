Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 26 (ANI): Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi hit back at Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over his questioning the deployment of Gujarat Police in Delhi ahead of the assembly elections.

"Read this order of Gujarat Police. The Election Commission has removed Punjab Police from Delhi and deployed Gujarat Police. What is going on?" Kejriwal asked in a post on X.

Reacting to Kejriwal's assertion, Gujarat Minister Sanghavi pointed out that the Election Commission has ordered the deployment of forces from multiple states, in what he called a "routine procedure." He also questioned the "selective mention" of Gujarat.

"Now I understand why people call you a fraud. Kejriwal ji, as a former Chief Minister, I'm surprised you're not aware of the Election Commission's norms," Sanghavi stated in his post.

"They've requested forces from various states, not just Gujarat. In fact, the Election Commission of India has ordered SRP deployment from various states, a routine procedure. As per their request, 8 companies of SRP from Gujarat were sent to Delhi for the scheduled election on 11/1/25. Why the selective mention of Gujarat, Kejriwal ji?" he added.

The war of words between the ruling AAP and Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified as the assembly elections approach, with each party looking to highlight their promises to develop Delhi.

Earlier today, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari exuded confidence in the party's Sankalp Patra, saying it covers every aspect of developing the national capital, including people being given the right to re-develop their properties in JJ clusters and other unauthorised colonies.

"After the third sankalp released today, I believe there would be hardly any issue left which has not been covered in our manifesto... After the Home Minister's promise that those living in JJ clusters and unauthorised colonies will be given the right to redevelop their properties, is in itself a big deal," Tiwari told ANI.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)

