New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will share his government's efforts to make the national capital a global startup destination at the TiE Global Summit on December 9, according to a Delhi government statement.

Kejriwal is expected to talk about various steps being taken to turn Delhi into a global startup destination including the launch of a progressive startup policy, it said.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh on December 8: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Extends Support to Farmers’ Shutdown Call.

He will also talk about other steps taken by the government like providing access to affordable infrastructure for hi-tech and service industry and providing high-quality skilled manpower through a focus on skilling and building an entrepreneurship mindset right from school education, the statement said.

The IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE) Global Summit is a virtual conference of world leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and mentors.

Also Read | 4 of 5 Cyclones, Including Amphan, in 2020 Were in 'Severe Cyclonic Storms' Category and Above.

Kejriwal will be the only chief minister from India who will speak at the summit alongside several industry stalwarts, world leaders and Nobel laureates, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)