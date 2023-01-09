Gurugram, Jan 9 (PTI) Three people impersonating as police allegedly forced a Kenyan national to go through a search and stole US $1,800 from his bag, police said on Monday.

The incident happened late Sunday evening when the victim was returning home with his brother, they said.

According to the complaint filed by Suleiman, the victim, he had come to India with his brother Abdihakim Abdullahi for treatment on January 1 and was staying at Queen Residency guest house in Sector 52.

"On Sunday evening, I and my brother had gone to the market to shop. On our way back on the service road near our guest house, three people in a white car accosted us and told us that they were from the police department and wanted to search our passport and luggage.

"I gave them our bag which they searched and handed back to me and left. Later, when we checked the pocket of my bag we found that 1,800 dollars were missing from it," Suleiman said in his complaint.

On the basis of Suleiman's complaint, an FIR has been registered against three unknown persons under sections 379 (theft), 419 (cheating by impersonation), and 420 (cheating) of the IPC at Sector 53 Police Station.

"We are exploring the CCTV footage of the area and are trying to nab the accused," said ASI Jitender Kumar, the Investigating Officer.

