New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto will pay a three-day visit to India beginning Monday, in the first presidential trip from the influential east African nation in over six years.

It will be Ruto's first visit to India in his present capacity as well.

Also Read | HPSC MO Admit Card 2023 Out at hpsc.gov.in: Hall Ticket for Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officers Released, Know How To Download.

The Kenyan leader will meet his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu and hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday.

"At the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu, the President of the Republic of Kenya, William Samoei Ruto will pay a State visit to India from December 4 to 6," the MEA said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Yatch Fire: Private Luxury Yacht Belvedere Catches Fire at Mandwa Anchorage off Gateway of India, One Critically Scalded (Watch Video).

He will be accompanied by a high-level official delegation.

"A presidential visit from Kenya is taking place after a period of over six years and is expected to strengthen and invigorate the bilateral relations between the two countries," the MEA said in a statement.

The Kenyan president's visit to India comes around three months after the 55-nation African Union was inducted into the G20 at its New Delhi summit following India's strong push for it.

Ruto will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on December 5.

"President Ruto will hold detailed discussions with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. A state banquet will be hosted by the President in honour of President Ruto," the MEA said.

The visiting leader is also scheduled to attend a business and investment event in New Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)