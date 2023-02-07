Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 6 (ANI): Officials of the Kerala food safety department on Monday intercepted two containers and sized around 4000 kg of rotten fish in Kochi's Maradu.

The containers were noticed by locals, who after sensing a strong foul smell alarmed the Maradu Municipality and food safety officials.

As per officials, the containers, with no freezers, had rotten 'Piranha' and 'Rohu' fish in them.

According to the health department, the caught fish will be destroyed immediately and it is suspected that chemicals like ammonia and formalin have been used to prevent it from spoiling.

The samples of the fish were sent for testing later.

The police has registered a case. Search is on for the drivers of the containers, who fled the spot, they said.

The first container had fish in a worm-eaten state, and the second container had decayed fish, they said.

The two containers have Andhra Pradesh registration. So it is suspected that the fish came from there, they said. (ANI)

