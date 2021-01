Kasargod (Kerala) [India], January 24 (ANI): A 49-year-old man died after he was chased by a mob for allegedly molesting a woman in Kasargod district, earlier on Saturday. A case has been registered.

"The cause of the death will be ascertained after post mortem," said police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

