Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a protest march to the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, demanding student safety in government schools, the resignation of Minister R Bindu over alleged KEAM scam, and immediate implementation of the PM SHRI scheme. ABVP members were detained by police during the march.

ABVP is demanding Minister R Bindu's resignation due to alleged irregularities in the KEAM (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical) entrance exam.

ABVP wants the Kerala government to implement the PM SHRI scheme, which aims to enhance educational infrastructure in schools.

The KEAM controversy erupted after the state government issued a sudden Government Order on July 1, the very day the rank list was published, changing the evaluation formula used to determine student rankings. The ratio of marks for Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry was changed from 1:1:1 to 5:3:2, a move that allegedly disadvantaged students from CBSE and ICSE backgrounds. Critics called the change arbitrary and biased, saying it tilted the scales in favour of students from the state syllabus.

The Kerala High Court's single bench annulled the rank list and directed the authorities to revert to the original prospectus, a decision upheld by the division bench.

Although a group of students from the state approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay, the apex court refused to interfere with the current admission process. It, however, agreed to hear the broader legal question regarding the power to alter standardisation formulas, posting the matter for four weeks.

Despite expressing its intention to appeal, the state government ultimately chose not to challenge the High Court's decision further, citing the need to avoid further delays in the admission process.

The ABVP has been actively protesting against the Kerala government's policies, alleging that they are neglecting student interests. Recently, the ABVP state secretary was brutally attacked by SFI, which the organization claims was backed by the state minister.

In June 2023, ABVP members clashed with police during a march to the Kannur Collectorate, demanding justice for students and protesting against the Leftist government's policies. Similar protests were held in Thiruvananthapuram, where police used water cannons to disperse the protesters.

The ABVP accuseD the Kerala government of using violence to suppress student movements and demands the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. They have threatened to launch nationwide protests if their demands are not met.

Whereas, the PM SHRI (Prime Minister Schools for Rising India) scheme is a centrally sponsored initiative aimed at developing select schools into model institutions that fully reflect the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

These schools will showcase innovative teaching methods, focus on 21st-century skills, promote holistic student development, and also mentor surrounding schools.

Designed to be green, sustainable, and inclusive, PM SHRI schools will feature solar energy, nutrition gardens, waste management systems, and promote water conservation, all while fostering environmental awareness through activities such as climate change hackathons and nature-based learning. (ANI)

