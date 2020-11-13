Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 13 (ANI): Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Surendran on Friday alleged that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) had gotten into a secret alliance to help each other in the local body polls to tide over corruption cases being faced by leaders of both fronts.

Speaking at a press conference here, Surendran alleged that both fronts were facing serious corruption charges and there was also an understanding to settle it.

"UDF is on its back foot as two Muslim League leaders, MLA MC Kamaruddin and MLA KM Shaji, are facing serious corruption charges. Kamaruddin is accused in a financial fraud worth hundreds of crores and Shaji is being probed for disproportionate assets case," he said.

"The LDF is facing a series of corruption cases including gold smuggling and the Life Mission scam. Now both fronts are trying to save their skin by forging a secret alliance in which Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty has the main role. Both LDF and UDF are trying to hoodwink people in local body polls," the BJP leader alleged.

Surendran further said that central BJP leadership was keen to develop the state capital and the party would win the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation election this year.

"We have decided to field BJP district president VV Rajesh from Poojappura ward. This is because this time, we are sure of winning the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation," he added. (ANI)

