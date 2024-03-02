Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 2 (ANI): The Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a complaint with the police against Thiruvananthapuram District Congress president Palode Ravi for singing the national anthem incorrectly at the concluding session of his party's 'Samaragni' rally on February 29.

BJP Thiruvananthapuram district vice president R. S. Rajeev filed the complaint with the city police commissioner on Friday.

In his complaint, R. S. Rajeev alleged that the Congress leader sang the national anthem wrongly.

"He is someone who is experienced and has held positions like that of MLA. He started singing the national anthem wrongly, tapping on the mike stand rhythmically, which was not expected of him. One who sees this can understand that he was doing it intentionally. We demand a probe into this and action in the incident," he said in his complaint.

The complaint, filed by BJP district vice president RS Rajeev, was submitted to the City Police Commissioner, accusing Ravi of disrespecting the national anthem.

The incident occurred at the concluding session of the 'Samaragni', led by KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheeshan, on the previous day.

The event was attended by notable figures, including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, and Shashi Tharoor, among others.

A video of Ravi singing the national anthem was being widely shared on social media, showing Congress MLA T Siddique intervening promptly, ensuring the correct rendition of the national anthem thereafter. (ANI)

