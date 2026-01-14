Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 14 (ANI): The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday approved the allotment of land for the construction of memorials in the name of late Kerala Congress leader KM Mani and senior CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, according to the Chief Minister's office.

To establish the KM Mani Memorial Institute for Social Transformation, 25 cents of land has been allotted to the KM Mani Foundation at Kowdiar in Thiruvananthapuram. The land will be leased for a period of 30 years at a nominal rate of Rs. 100 per acre per year.

Meanwhile, the Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Memorial Study and Research Centre will be set up at Vadikkakath in Thalassery on 1.139 acres of land. The land will be leased to the Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Memorial Academy of Social Sciences for 30 years, also at a rate of Rs. 100 per are per year.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that artists should not be seen through the prism of religion, and art is their religion. The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the 64th Kerala School Kalolsavam at Thekkinkad Ground in Thrissur.

Vijayan stated that the purpose of art is not only to create a pleasurable experience but also to give a strong fighting spirit against communalism and division. "With even Christmas celebrations being attacked in the country, one should be vigilant against those who see arts and artists through the prism of religion. The new generation should be able to use art as a weapon to uphold peace and happiness against those who spread hatred," CM stated.

CM further added that the function of art is not just to create a blissful experience. "You have to go into the scorching life experiences. The role that art has played in the social system can be understood from history," he said.

"In the olden days, the arts were often confined to a particular caste or religion. In the days of caste and feudalism, untouchability and untouchability kept people apart. It also affected the arts. The role played by school arts festivals in breaking down the barriers of caste and religion is immense. It is more important to participate in the arts festival than to win prizes. Not only the prize winners, but also those who are not, have grown into great talents in later years. The enjoyment of art is subjective," CM added. (ANI)

