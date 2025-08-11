Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 10 (ANI): A speeding vehicle veered off the road and mounted the footpath in front of the General Hospital in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, injuring people and causing panic in the busy area, police said.

According to officials, the incident had been caused by driver negligence. The driver suddenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes, after which the vehicle veered off the road and mounted the footpath in front of the hospital.

Also Read | Air India Plane Scare: Congress' KC Venugopal Among 5 MPs Onboard Trivandrum-Delhi AI 2455 Flight As It Makes Emergency Landing in Chennai Due to Radar Malfunction.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the driver was being trained by the person sitting next to him.

State Transport Commissioner CH Nagaraju said that the accident happened out of pure negligence on the part of the driver and his attendant. The preliminary information reveals that the driver was being trained by the person sitting next to him.

Also Read | Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana Update: Centre To Disburse INR 32,000 Crore in Crop Insurance to Over 30 Lakh Farmers Under PM Fasal Bima Yojana on August 11.

"It appears that the driver suddenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes. It's a very busy route in front of the General Hospital. The car was speeding, and suddenly he (driver) noticed something, and he pressed the accelerator instead of the brake... The medical team and the police arrived in time. I think the driver and the person sitting next to him have been taken into custody. I learned that they are in the cantonment police station and that proceedings are going on..." he said.

Soon after the incident, the medical team and the police arrived at the spot. The driver and the person sitting next to him have been taken into custody, he added.

Police were further looking into the incident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)