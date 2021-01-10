Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 10 (PTI) Kerala reported 4,545 new COVID-19 cases and 23 related fatalities on Sunday taking the overall tally of infections in the state to 8,11,148 and the death toll to 3,302.

State Health Minister K K Shailaja said the state government has tested 45,695 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate is 9.95 per cent.

"Till now, 84,51,897 samples have been tested in the state. Three more persons who reached from the UK have been tested positive on Sunday taking the totalnumber of affected persons from that country to 53," Minister said in a release.

Earlier, six people from the UK have been tested positive for the new strain of virus.

"Out of the new cases today, 78 reached the state from outside, while 4,003 contracted the disease through their contacts. The source of infection of at least 422 are yet to betraced. As many as 42 health workers are also among the infected," minister said.

Meanwhile, 4,659 people have recovered from the disease taking the total recoveries in the state to 7,43,467.

"Currently, there are 64,179 persons under treatment," the releasesaid.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported 650 new cases on Sunday, followedby Kozhikode with 558, Pathanamthitta (447) and Malappuram (441).

Kasaragod recorded the lowest number of cases--43.

"There are 2,03,935 people under observation in the state out of which 10,954 persons are in isolation wards of various districts," the release said.

Three regionswereadded and one was removed from the list of hotspotsin the state taking the total number to 441.PTI RRT SS

