Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 6 (PTI) Kerala on Thursday logged 4,649 fresh COVID-19 cases and 221 deaths which raised the caseload to 52,58,939 and the fatalities to 49,116.

Of the deaths, 17 were recorded over the last few days and 204 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

With 2,180 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries reached 51,93,093 and the active cases 25,157, the release said.

As many as 68,325 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 928 fresh cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram (842) and Thrissur (471).

Of the new cases, 52 were health workers,83 from outside the State and 4,281 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 233, the release said.

There are currently 1,05,383 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,03,011 are in home or institutional quarantine and 2,372 in hospitals, the release said.

