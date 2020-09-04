Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 4 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called a meeting of MPs ahead of the Parliament session on September 7 at 10 am via video conference, said Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

This is a usual practice that Chief Minister calls a meeting of MP's to discuss issues related to states which have to be raised in the parliament.

Also Read | HSSC Clerk Exam Results 05/2019 Declared: List of Selected Candidates Released on hssc.gov.in, Here’s How to Check.

This time state has many issues like COVID-19 cases increasing. Yesterday while addressing the media Chief Minister said that state is expecting a surge by October last week.

Another issue is related to GST. Kerala Government is asking the centre to give GST compensation.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Responds to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's ‘Strict-Action’ Remark, Says 'From PoK to Taliban in One Day'.

Kerala has 20 parliament seats out of which 19 MPs are from UDF. Ruling front LDF has only 1 representative from Kerala. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also representing a parliamentary constituency from Wayanad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)