Thiruvanathapuram, Nov 23 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday condoled the death of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi.

Gogoi died at a Guwahati hospital today while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications.

Gogoi, a three-time chief minister of the state from 2001 to 2016, breathed his last at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.PTI RRT

