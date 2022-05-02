Thiruvananthapuram, May 2 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday greeted the people on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, saying the festive occasion should inspire everyone to be compassionate and come together to work for good of the State.

Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said at a time when Kerala was moving forward after overcoming the crisis due to the COVID pandemic, everyone should be able to work for the good of the State with unity and vigour.

"Happy Eid to all," he added.

Eid is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by sighting of the moon.

Since the crescent moon was not sighted anywhere in Kerala on Sunday, which was supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar, the clerics and the government decided to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr on Tuesday.

