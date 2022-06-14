Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 14 (ANI): Kerala Gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh has levelled serious allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying that she had met the CM and his family at his official residence 'Cliff House'.

She also pointed out how the CM had earlier claimed that he didn't know her when she was in jail.

While addressing the media today, Suresh said, "The Chief Minister has lied before also. He had earlier said that he did not know me. The Chief Minister and I, his wife, his daughter and son sat at Cliff House and discussed many matters and made decisions. If the Chief Minister has forgotten all that now, I will remind the Chief Minister and his family about the meetings through the media as the opportunity arises."

She said that another case was lodged against her by the police on the complaint filed by CP Pramod, who is a CPI(M) leader.

Pramod had alleged that Swapna tried to incite violence by contradicting her earlier statement. The complainant claimed that Swapna was leaking statements and was sending wrong messages to the public. The case was taken by Palakkad Kasaba police.

Speaking about the case, she said, "I am blessed with another case today. Another case came up at 11 pm last night. I just have to say something very very clearly and short. No matter how many more cases come up against me, I will stick to the 164 statement that I have goven against the Chief Minister, his family and other accused in the gold smuggling case. Please register a case in all police stations across Kerala. But I am not going to withdraw my 164 Statement. This is a very strong decision i have made. If I want to get out of this, you have to kill yourself. Maybe it's all over here after the killing. May be only. Because i have given all my evidences and everything to different people. It's not over yet. If you want to put me in jail and beat me up for writing and signing something, just give it a try."

She further said, "Right from day one till today, I am saying the same thing that decree of my involvement is also admitted in my 164 statement and in all the statements before all the investigating agencies. I am not looking forward for any freedom from the court. None of this is my drama. If I am punished, I will suffer."

"This time non bailable offences are charged against Swapna. It will not last. There is serious conspiracy. Shaj Kiran who met Swapna and demanded to withdraw the allegations was an agent of somebody as he claimed Chief Minister. This is a pathetic situation. We believe in the court. Why is former minister KT Jaleel the only one to complain about Swapna? So there's something to the allegation", said her Advocate Krishna Raj.

Earlier the Cantonment police in Thiruvananthapuram has registered another case against her on the complaint of MLA and former minister KT Jaleel which alleged that she spread false allegations against him.

She also alleged that Shaj Kiran who was a journalist met her earlier and demanded her to withdraw the allegations against the CM is strongly connected with the CM.

The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. It had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019.

Swapna Suresh alleged that in 2016, M Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to the Kerala CM, had asked her to send baggage to Dubai which belonged to Vijayan.

However, when the bag was brought to the consulate, it was found that it contained currencies and the entire gold smuggling business had begun from then.

Swapna Suresh, the main accused of the gold smuggling case gave a confidential statement under section 164 (recording of confessions and statements) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) alleging the CM's involvement.

Amidst the political furore, the state government has appointed a 12-member team led by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) to probe Swapna for giving the 164 statements against the CM.

Swapna had also claimed that she was also threatened by the CM's mediator to withdraw her statement.(ANI)

