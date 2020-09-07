Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 7 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated the final stretch of the Phase-I construction of the Kochi Metro via video conferencing.

The inauguration was presided by Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs.

Also Read | SBI VRS Scheme 2020: From Eligibility to Salary And Other Benefits, Here’s Everything You Need to Know About ‘Second Innings Tap VRS-2020’.

The three-km-long stretch connects Thykoodam to Petta. With the commissioning of the new stretch, the total length of the Kochi Metro's network is 28.61 km.

Kerala Transport Minister AK Saseendran also attended the event virtually. Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, Thrikkakkara MLA PT Thomas and Thrippunithura MLA M Swaraj travelled in the first metro train from Petta. (ANI)

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Didn't Conceptualise Akshay Kumar's Newly Announced App FAU-G, Clarifies Gaming Company.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)