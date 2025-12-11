Kannur (Kerala) [India], December 11 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday exercised his franchise in the ongoing Kerala local body elections at Cherikkal Junior Basic School in Kannur, during the second phase of polling.

After casting his vote, CM Vijayan addressed the media, stating, "Even places considered UDF strongholds are accepting the LDF. The Sabarimala issue will not affect anything. The government took precise action. It has the full support of the believers. BJP and UDF are travelling in the same cart on this matter. Muslim masses have rejected Jamaat-e-Islami. The nation and the government stand with the survivor..."

The local body elections in Kerala are being conducted in two phases, covering 1,199 out of the state's 1,200 local bodies. The first phase of polling was held on December 9 across seven districts and witnessed a voter turnout of 70.9 per cent.

According to officials, district-wise figures showed Thiruvananthapuram at 67.4 per cent, Kollam at 70.36 per cent, Pathanamthitta at 66.78 per cent, Alappuzha at 73.76 per cent, Kottayam at 70.94 per cent, Idukki at 71.77 per cent, and Ernakulam topping the list at 74.58 per cent. Polling for both phases is conducted from 7 am to 6 pm.

State Election Commissioner A Shajahan said the first phase was progressing smoothly across the seven districts. "It's a peaceful polling process that has been going on at every polling station. The first phase of polling is being held in 7 districts. The state election commission has made all the arrangements for a peaceful polling process. We are hopeful for a good voter turnout," SEC Shajahan told ANI.

The State Election Commission said on Sunday that 75,643 candidates are contesting for 23,576 wards across Kerala. The election is being held in two phases, covering 11,168 wards in the first phase and 12,408 wards in the second. Officials said all arrangements, including the distribution of Electronic Voting Machines and polling materials, were completed in advance.

Of the 1,199 local bodies in Kerala where elections are being held this year in two phases, 595 local bodies with 11,168 wards, 8,310 wards in 471 grama panchayats, 1,090 wards in 75 block panchayats, 164 wards in seven district panchayats, 1,371 wards in 39 municipalities and 233 wards in three Corporations- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kochi. (ANI)

