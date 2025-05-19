Kochi, May 19 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced the launch of a major digital upgrade project for Cochin International Airport (CIAL) here.

The Rs 200-crore CIAL 2.0 initiative aims to fully digitise the airport's operations and improve passenger experience.

Also Read | Spider Bite in UK: Man Hospitalised, in 'Unbearable' Pain After Getting Bitten by Britain's Most Venomous Spider False Widow.

Speaking at the event, Vijayan said Cochin International Airport Ltd is presenting a new model of sharing profits with society.

The project focuses on using artificial intelligence, automation, and strong cybersecurity to meet the challenges of the modern digital world.

Also Read | Exorcism Scam in Mumbai: Woman 'Tantrik' Dupes Family of INR 5 Lakh After Promising To 'Cure' Mentally-Ill Woman in Vikhroli, Investigation Underway.

In 2023–24, India saw 375 million air travellers, with 275 million flying domestically. This was a 21 per cent increase from the previous year, making India the third largest country in the world for domestic air travel, he said.

Vijayan said that by 2040, India will have one billion air travellers each year.

"All airports in India must prepare for this huge growth," Vijayan said, stressing the need to protect passengers and airport assets.

Cochin Airport handles about 50,000 passengers daily, with nearly 100,000 visitors coming for travel-related reasons.

The airport is home to more than 400 government and private agencies, 30 airlines, about 200 shops and hotels, and over 12,000 employees.

The CIAL 2.0 project, with its Rs 200-crore budget, is designed to make travel safer and easier for everyone, Vijayan said.

As part of the project, full-body scanners have been introduced, eliminating the need for physical pat-downs during security checks.

An automated tray retrieval system has also been implemented to speed up cabin baggage screening.

Additionally, 4,000 AI-enabled surveillance cameras have been installed to strengthen airport and perimeter security.

The airport's existing bomb detection and disposal system is also being upgraded through CIAL 2.0.

Apart from these initiatives, several large-scale projects launched last year are progressing rapidly, an airport release said.

The apron construction, part of the Rs 700-crore International Terminal development, is in its final stages.

The commercial zone being constructed in front of Terminal 3 is also advancing steadily, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)