Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 1 (ANI): Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Friday visited the family of JS Sidhharth, a veterinary student who allegedly died by suicide in Kerala's Wayanad on February 18.

Venugopal was accompanied by party leaders T Siddique, M Liju, Rahul Mamkootathil and others during his visit to Sidhharth's house at Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the family, Venugopal hit out at the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) over the alleged involvement of members of the Student Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI (M) in the student's death.

"We witnessed heartbreaking scenes in this house. I cannot even face Sidhharth's mother. This type of situation cannot be described in words. The way in which SFI, CPI (M) criminals are attacking innocent students of the state is not at all acceptable," Venugopal said.

He further alleged the death to be a murder 'sponsered' by SFI.

"This is not suicide, this is a clear-cut murder sponsored by the Students' Federation of India," he said.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visited the deceased student's parents at Nedumangad.

The family had met the governor two days ago and handed over a complaint regarding the incident.

"I am here to share the grief of the family, especially the mother, who is in a very bad state. The police and the university are saying that the SFI activists are involved in it. Here young people are being trained for violence, but they are merely pawns," the governor said while speaking to reporters after his visit.

"Youth's future is getting ruined by it. I appeal to every political party to rethink their strategy, rethink how they want to work, and give up violence," he said.

Twenty-year-old JS Sidhharth, student at Government Veterinary College at Pookode in Wayanad, was found hanging in his hostel room on February 18, according to police.

It is a case of murder and not suicide, Siddharth's relative told reporters on Thursday, alleging that Sidhharth was brutally attacked by a group of students inside the campus.

Earlier on February 29, Kerala police arrested six persons in connection with the death of the veterinary student.

A seventh person was taken into custody for questioning earlier in the day, police said.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan alleged that the police are protecting the accused and urged action against the teachers for allegedly trying to cover-up the matter.

Law Minister P Rajeev assured action against the accused, irrespective of the organisation they belong to. "Action will be taken against any culprits, irrespective of the organisation they belong to," Rajeev said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the state police chief to form a special investigation team to look into the death of the student and assured strong action against the accused. (ANI)

