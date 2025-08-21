Palakkad (Kerala) [India], August 21 (ANI): Honey Bhaskaran, a writer, has made allegations against Congress Palakkad MLA and Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil. In a Facebook post, Honey Bhaskaran alleged that Rahul messaged her on her social media account.

She said initially it was about travel, and she responded to it, but there was a series of messages from him. When she realised he had no intention of stopping, she stopped responding to his messages. She said that she got to know through Youth Congress workers that he had badmouthed her, and that she had initiated the conversation.

These charges come shortly after Actress and model Rini Ann George accused the Congress MLA of sending her offensive messages on multiple occasions and inviting her to a hotel. George stated that when she threatened to inform his party, the leader challenged her to do so. She did not disclose the leader's name or party.

George claimed she had informed the party leadership about the incident, alleging that wives and daughters of several politicians had faced similar experiences with the leader.

She questioned, "I want to ask which woman these politicians who were unable to protect the women in their family will protect?".

She further alleged that despite her complaint, the leader continued to receive opportunities within the party. George said she decided to speak out after seeing similar allegations by other women on social media, many of whom remained silent.

"I decided to speak as I saw recently on social media that many women have faced similar issues. None of these women are speaking a word about it. So I thought of speaking for all," she added.

At present, actress and model Rini Ann George has not submitted any complaints regarding this matter.

Earlier on Wednesday, following the allegations, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest march to the office of Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil, demanding his resignation.

Rahul Mankoottathil currently serves as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Palakkad constituency and holds the position of President of the State Youth Congress.

Following the resignation of Shafi Parambil, who was elected to the Parliament, Mankoottathil won and was elected during the subsequent by-election. (ANI)

