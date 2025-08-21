Kolkata, August 21: The Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkata FF Result) for Thursday, August 21, 2025, is eagerly awaited by fans of the popular Satta Matka-style lottery game. Played exclusively in Kolkata, the Kolkata Fatafat Lottery (Kolkata FF Lottery) continues to attract daily participants with its fast-paced, skill-based format. The Kolkata Fatafat Result will be declared in eight rounds or “bazis” starting from 10:00 AM and continuing until 8:30 PM. Players can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart or the Kolkata FF Result Chart for August 21 online at sites like kolkataff.com or kolkataff.in.

The Kolkata FF Lottery remains one of the most followed games in West Bengal’s Kolkata, known for combining strategy with chance. As results are released every 90 minutes, players can track their progress throughout the day. Stay updated with the Kolkata FF Result to check your luck and view the complete result chart. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 20, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for August 21, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

While the game offers an exciting opportunity for entertainment and potential winnings, players are advised to understand the game’s mechanics and adopt strategies to improve their chances. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

However, caution is advised due to the financial risks involved. Participants should be mindful of legalities related to gambling in their respective regions and play responsibly to avoid any potential pitfalls.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2025 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).