Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 3 (ANI): Kerala Communist Party of India (Marxist) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Friday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are behind the murder of CPI(M) leader PB Sandeep Kumar in Thiruvalla.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan who was speaking to reporters here in Thiruvananthapuram after he returned to the post of state secretary of CPIM said, "Sandeep's murder was a planned one and RSS, BJP is behind it. A high-level probe is required to reveal the conspiracy."

"Pathanamthitta district committee will organize protest against Sandeep's murder.

On 7 December 2021 CPIM will organize a protest for the protection of minorities across the state," said Balakrishnan.Balakrishnan further added that the attack against Muslims and Christians are increasing in the country.

"In the last 9 months, more than 300 Christian churches were attacked. Farmers were attacked in Assam. Muslims are attacked in Uttar Pradesh," alleged Balakrishnan.

CPI(M) leader PB Sandeep Kumar was allegedly stabbed to death in Thiruvalla in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district. Police arrested five persons in connection with Sandeep's murder.

Earlier last week, police arrested three workers of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the murder case of an RSS worker in Palakkad.

Sanjith was hacked to death allegedly by workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of PFI on November 15. (ANI)

