Pala (Kerala) [India], March 5 (ANI): A family of five including three kids were found dead in a house in the Pala area of Kottayam district, a police official said.

Members of the deceased family were identified as Jayson Thomas (44), Mareena Benny (29), Geralda (4) and Jeril (7 months) all natives of Akalakunnam.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Central Agencies To Be Involved in Monitoring of LS Polls, Says CEC Rajiv Kumar.

The head of the family, Jayson was a driver by profession.

According to the police official, the primary conclusion is that Jayson died by suicide after killing his wife and children. They lived in a rental house in the Poovarani area of Pala. Jayson was found hanging inside the house, and the rest of the family members were also found dead indoors.

Also Read | Cellular Operators Association of India Says Not Just Home-Grown Startups, LTGs Like Google Also Opposed Fair-Share Demand From Telcos.

The police further stated that, according to reports, Jayson asked his elder brother in the morning to come home. The brother went inside and found Jayson hanging in the house.

Police had started an investigation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)