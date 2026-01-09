Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): A serious negligence has come to light at the government-run Maharaja Yashwant Rao (MY) Hospital Chest Ward in Indore, where a nurse allegedly severed the thumb of a one-and-a-quarter-month-old infant admitted to pediatrics department while trying to remove venflon from the child's hand, a health official said.

The child was undergoing treatment for pneumonia and the incident occurred on Wednesday. Soon after it, the child was shifted to the Super Speciality Hospital, where doctors from MGM Medical College performed surgery to reattach the severed thumb. Officials said the surgery was successful and the infant's health condition is stable.

Following the incident, action has been initiated against the concerned staff. Nursing Officer Arti Kshetri has been suspended and instruction has been given to withhold the salaries of three other nurses for one month.

MGM Medical College Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria told ANI, "As soon as the matter came to my notice, I instructed the Superintendent of MY Hospital to constitute an inquiry committee to probe the matter and submit a report within 24 hours. A nurse went to remove a venflon from the infant's hand and it was secured with dynaplast adhesive bandage, she tried to cut it off, during which the child's thumb was severed."

"Immediately after the incident, the child was shifted to Super Speciality Hospital and doctors from MGM Medical College performed surgery and successfully reattached the thumb. The child is currently one-and-a-quarter months old and was admitted due to pneumonia. The infant was earlier on a ventilator, but now its condition is fine. In view of the negligence, Nursing Officer Arti Kshetri has been suspended," Ghanghoria said.

Further action will be taken after the completion of the departmental inquiry. Additionally, orders have been issued to withhold one month's salary of three other nurses who were part of her team, he added. (ANI)

