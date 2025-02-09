Wayanad/Kochi (Kerala), Feb 9 (PTI) The Kerala Forest Department has initiated surveillance and special measures to ensure public safety after confirming the presence of tigers in the Wayanad and Ernakulam districts on Sunday.

Amid growing concerns over tigers venturing into human-inhabited areas of Wayanad, residents of Thalapuzha claimed to have spotted a big cat in the locality on Sunday.

Also Read | Vellore Shocker: Woman Given Spiked Drink, Raped at Hotel; Accused Film Act and Blackmail Her; 6 Including 3 Women Booked.

Following this, the Forest Department deployed the Rapid Response Team (RRT) to conduct patrolling in the area and issued an alert urging residents to remain vigilant.

According to forest officials, cameras have been set up in the area, for surveillance.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Beaten to Death by Father Over Coming Home Late in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District.

Residents who arrived in the morning to cut grass spotted the tiger in a plantain plantation nearby and immediately alerted others. Soon after, a police team also reached the spot, said forest officials.

Earlier, residents had alerted authorities after spotting pugmarks suspected to be those of a tiger.

On Wednesday, the Kerala Forest Department ordered a probe into the deaths of three tigers whose carcasses were found at two locations in this hill district.

Two big cats were discovered inside the Kurichyad forest range, while the carcass of another was found in a coffee plantation under the Vythiri forest division in Wayanad.

Forest officials patrolling the Kurichyad area discovered the two dead tigers, while some estate workers found the decomposed body of the third feline inside the plantation.

Recently, a tribal woman was killed by a tiger while plucking coffee beans. The same tiger was found dead with injuries two days later amid the Forest Department's efforts to tranquilise it.

Meanwhile, surveillance has been intensified in the Kulangattukuzhi area of Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district following the confirmed presence of a tiger.

Kothamangalam MLA Antony John said two surveillance cameras have been installed at the location where the tiger was spotted, along with two additional cameras along the forest boundary to monitor its movements.

Additionally, Mekkapala forest officials and a special team are conducting round-the-clock patrols in the area, he added.

A committee has been formed as per guidelines to coordinate further actions, and efforts to install a cage are underway, the MLA said, urging residents to remain vigilant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)