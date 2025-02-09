Vellore, February 9: Vellore police in Tamil Nadu have registered a case against six individuals, including three women, for allegedly drugging and raping a 30-year-old woman from Chinna Kancheepuram. According to reports, the victim had sold her land a few months ago and invested INR 15 lakh with Altaf Dasin, who runs a private finance company in Tiruvannamalai district.

She also convinced her acquaintances to invest in the company, collecting a total of INR 1.7 crore. However, when the investment period ended, Altaf returned only INR 40 lakh and refused to pay the remaining amount. Kolkata Shocker: 2 Men Pose As Fashion Photographers, Blackmail and Rape Woman After Forcing Them To Participate in Nude Photoshoots.

Enraged, the victim confronted Altaf and demanded that he return the money to her acquaintances. In response, Altaf asked her to come to Vellore to collect the money. When she met him at a hotel, Altaf and his two friends allegedly spiked her cold drink with drugs. After she lost consciousness, they raped her. Later, they threatened her, saying they had recorded the assault and would leak the video if she continued to demand the money. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Rapes 17-Year-Old Girl, Shares Sex Assault Video on WhatsApp in Bhiwandi; 3 Including Another Minor Girl Arrested for Blackmail.

Following the traumatic incident, the victim approached the All Women Police Station in Vellore and filed a complaint. Based on her statement, police registered a case against six accused, including Altaf and three women, and launched an investigation. Authorities are currently gathering evidence and questioning suspects to bring justice to the survivor.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

