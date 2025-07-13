Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 13 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday called the CPI(M)'s ideology "inhuman", citing the case of the BJP's newly nominated Rajya Sabha MP C Sadanandan Master, who lost both legs in a brutal attack allegedly carried out by Marxist workers decades ago.

Congratulating Master in a social media post, Arlekar said the leader's life stands as a powerful testament to resilience, hope, and unwavering determination.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Prashant Kishor Slams Nitish Kumar Govt Over Election Commission Claims of Foreign Nationals in Voter List.

"He is a living symbol of nationalist resistance against the violence of an inhuman ideology. His decades of service in public life & unwavering commitment to social welfare will enrich the Upper House," he said in a post on 'X'.

Recalling the contributions and roles played by the senior leader in his years-long political life, Arlekar said Master had served on the editorial team of the 'Janmabhoomi' daily and was formerly a schoolteacher in Thrissur.

Also Read | Crocodile Attack in Mumbai: SGNP Rescuer Severely Injured in Indian Marsh Crocodile Relocation Effort Near Kanheri Caves.

In a brutal attack near his residence in Kannur, he sustained grievous injuries that led to the amputation of both legs, the Governor noted.

"From surviving that traumatic incident to being nominated to the Rajya Sabha, Sadanandan Master's life stands as a powerful testament to resilience, hope, and unwavering determination," he added.

A senior leader of the saffron party from the politically volatile Kannur district, Master is a survivor of political violence. His two legs were severed during an alleged attack by CPI(M) workers in 1994.

Besides Master, former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Special Public Prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case Ujjwal Nikam and historian Meenakshi Jain have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

In a notification issued late Saturday night, the Union Home Ministry said the President has nominated the four to the Rajya Sabha.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)