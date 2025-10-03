Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 3 (ANI): The Director of General Education (DGE) of Kerala has issued a circular with strict directives to ensure the continuous presence of Scheduled Tribe (ST) students in public schools across the state, with the aim of guaranteeing their learning and individual attention and accelerating their educational progress.

As part of this initiative, all schools are mandated to use the 'Sampoorna Plus' mobile app and portal, developed by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), for accurately recording the attendance of ST students, according to an official statement from the state government.

Also Read | Is Viral Photo of Camera-Free iPhone Real? Do Nuclear Plants Ask Workers To Use Camera-Free iPhones? Here's a Fact Check.

This decision is based on the outcomes of the State-Level Coordination Committee meeting focused on improving the studies of ST students.

"All schools must utilise the 'Sampoorna Plus' portal and mobile app. This platform facilitates recording attendance and progress reports for students, as well as sending messages to parents. Class teachers must compulsorily enter the attendance details of ST students in the 'Sampoorna Plus' mobile app or portal, and Headmasters must ensure this is done", the statement read.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Cut Update: BMC Announces 10% Supply Reduction From October 7 to 9, Check List of Affected Areas.

However, if the attendance of all students in the school is already being recorded in 'Sampoorna Plus', then a separate entry for ST students' attendance is not necessary.

Schools must immediately provide the total number of days that ST students were absent during the months of June, July, August, and September 2025. Furthermore, information about the students present in school must be recorded accurately every day, starting from Friday.

Headmasters of the respective schools and concerned educational officers must ensure that all children in every school attend regularly.

KITE has issued instructions and a user manual regarding the use of the 'Sampoorna Plus' mobile app and portal. "A separate dashboard to monitor this will also be provided in the portal", said K Anvar Sadath, CEO of KITE.

The overall objective is to ensure the consistent presence of ST students in school and thus accelerate their educational advancement.

There are a total of 65,091 Scheduled Tribe (ST) children in the state, with 39,141 children in government schools and 25,950 children in aided schools, from class 1 to 10. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)