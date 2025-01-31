New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Kerala government's special representative K V Thomas on Friday expressed deep concern over Air India's decision to discontinue direct flights between Kochi and London, saying the move will force passengers to alternate options that will result in increased travel time as well as higher costs.

Air India will be suspending the direct flights between Kochi and London from March 28.

In a letter to Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson, Thomas, who is Kerala government's Special Representative in New Delhi, said the suspension of this service will eliminate direct connectivity between Kerala and the UK, forcing passengers to rely on alternate options.

"The Kochi-London route has been instrumental in facilitating travel for the significant Indian diaspora in the UK, particularly those from Kerala.

"The absence of a direct flight will likely lead to increased travel time, higher costs, and added inconvenience for passengers," he said.

Thomas, who is also a former Union minister, requested Air India to reconsider the decision and take the necessary steps to continue the direct flight service.

There was no immediate comment from Air India on the decision to suspend the flight.

