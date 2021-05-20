Thiruvananthapuram, May 20 (PTI) Declaring that it was committed to provide housing for all in the state, Kerala's new LDF government on Thursday decided to enact a stringent legislation to prevent the loss of accommodation through foreclosure proceedings.

The first meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also announced a slew of policy measures including steps to alleviate extreme poverty from the state and come up with a "smart kitchen" scheme for housewives.

Addressing a press conference, Vijayan said the first cabinet meeting has deputed the secretaries of Local Self- Government department to conduct a detailed survey and give suggestions to achieve the aim of alleviation of the extreme poverty from the state.

"The first Cabinet meeting has taken an important decision to achieve the goal of extreme poverty alleviation.

The secretaries of the Local Government department have been directed to conduct a detailed survey in this regard to determine the distress factors and submit suggestions for mitigation", Vijayan said.

Vijayan said his government was committed to implementing a variety of projects to achieve the broader goal of housing for all.

"The government will enact legislation to prevent the loss of accommodation through foreclosure proceedings.

A committee comprising Additional Chief Secretary - Finance, Additional Chief Secretary - Planning and the expert lawyer has been directed by the Cabinet to study the issue and submit a report by July 15.

Further steps will be initiated based on that report", the CM said.

Noting that the LDF in its election manifesto promised smart kitchen for women, Vijayan said the government has directed the Chief Secretary and secretaries of the Local Self Government and Women and child Development to formulate a policy that will ease the workload of housewives through a smart kitchen project.

He said a single window system will be brought in the state to solve the various complaints related to the launch of the industries in the state.

A grievance redressal committee chaired by an IAS officer will be constituted for the purpose of implementing the ease of doing business.

The government will launch a scheme on October 2 to offer all government services at the doorstep of the citizens.

"The project will be finalised by a committee comprising IT Secretary and IT experts. A panel was formed to implement the expansion of e-office and e-file systems", he added.

The first meeting of the state cabinet was held soon after the oath taking ceremony of the chief ministers and new ministers was held here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)