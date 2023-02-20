Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 20 (PTI) Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad on Monday said the government will look into the incident of a farmer from the state, who went to Israel as part of a government-sponsored tour to study modern farming technologies, reportedly going missing in that country.

A 27-member team, led by senior Agriculture Department officials, went to Israel on February 12 for a five-day tour to understand new farming techniques from the country.

However, Biju Kurian (48), a member of the delegation, reportedly went missing from the group on February 17 after which the team filed a complaint with the Israeli authorities.

The minister said what Biju Kurian did was not the right thing to do.

"It seems like he deliberately got separated from the group. He was included in the delegation after the agriculture officer of the department examined whether Biju has satisfied the stipulated criteria with regard to the details of farmland he owns among others to make it to the trip," Prasad said.

He also said the scheme also had a facility that those who were able to afford their flight charges were allowed to pay for that. "Biju paid for his ticket. However, we will look into any procedural lapses in the matter," Prasad told the media.

Despite Israel's law enforcement agencies' best efforts to trace him, the farmer's whereabouts were not known.

"We have registered a police case against him. He will be deported once we nab him," an Israeli official said.

The delegation left the country on Sunday without him. The other members who returned back to the state told the media that Kurian attended all the sessions diligently.

Some reports claimed that a day after he went missing in Israel, Kurian sent a Whatsapp message to his family saying that he was safe.

