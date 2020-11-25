Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 25 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other leaders of the state on Wednesday condoled the demise of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

"My heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of Shri Ahmed Patel, @ahmedpatel, senior political leader. His services and parliamentary contributions will be long remembered," Khan tweeted.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, Headed by CM Yogi Adityanath, Green Signals UP Export Policy 2020-2025.

Vijayan in a statement condoled the demise of Patel.

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala of Congress expressed shock over the death of the veteran leader.

Also Read | Cyclone Nivar: Chennai Airport Operations Suspended From 7 PM Today Till 7 AM Tomorrow.

"Shocked to know about the passing away of Shri Ahmed Patel ji. He was the captain of India's secular alliance, a hardworking politician and a true statesman. His demise is a great loss to the nation," he tweeted.

Patel (71), the top strategist of Congress, died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday after suffering from complications related to COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)