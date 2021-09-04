Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 4 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Kerala Director General of Police to issue a circular asking police officials to stop using Malayalam colloquial language and disrespectful words such as 'Eda or Edi' while addressing the citizens.

A single Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran criticised the Kerala Police while considering a petition filed by the father of a 15-year-old girl who complained of the rude behaviour of police and said that the police should be polite while interacting with people.

Also Read | Karnataka Man Files Police Complaint Against Wife Over Suspect of Terror Links.

The petitioner had alleged that officers of the Cherpu police station in Thrissur district used disrespectful and coarse language while speaking to his daughter during a vehicle inspection as part of the Covid-19 protocol management.

"Police must learn to use polite language with the public. The police have no right to call Eda or Edi. There should be decent behavior. The DGP should issue a circular with proper guidelines," said the Court. (ANI)

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: 43.8% Feel Their Life and Country Are Both in 'Poor Condition', Says ABP-CVOTER-IANS Survey Conducted in Five Poll-Bound States.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)