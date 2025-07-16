Kochi, Jul 16 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over ADGP M R Ajithkumar travelling to the Lord Ayyappa shrine in a tractor which is only meant for transporting goods to the temple.

A bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna S also asked the state government what action had been taken in connection with the incident.

The court posed the query during the hearing of a plea initiated by it on its own, based on a report by the Sabarimala Special Commissioner regarding the senior police officer travelling in tractor on the trekking path to the shrine on July 12 and 13.

The High Court had prohibited travelling on tractors on the trekking path to the shrine.

The government told the court that an FIR had been registered in connection with the incident.

It also told the bench that an explanation has been sought from the ADGP regarding it.

The FIR has been registered against the driver of the tractor, which is owned by the police department, for carrying three passengers to the shrine and driving the vehicle in a negligent and dangerous manner on the trekking path on July 12.

It also states that the driver transported two passengers back from the shrine to Pamba via the same trekking path on July 13.

The FIR, registered under sections 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and various provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, does not mention who were the passengers transported by the tractor driver.

