Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 23 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Monday granted interim bail to former MLA PC George in a case registered against him for alleged hate speech against Muslims.

A single-judge bench of Justice P Gopinath imposed a bail condition that George should not make any controversial or communal remarks.

Also Read | Delhi: Scientist Working With IT Ministry Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of Shastri Bhawan.

Earlier he was booked by Palarivattom police under IPC 153 and 295 A. He delivered the speech in connection with a Saptaha Yajna event at the Mahadeva Temple at Vennala in the Ernakulam district on May 8.

Days before, he was arrested by the Thiruvananthapuram Fort police in another case for alleged communal remarks delivered at Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan. (ANI)

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Tirupur Dairy Farmers Affected As Hiked Cotton Price Raises Price of Cattle Feed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)