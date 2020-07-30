Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 30 (ANI): The Kerala High Court directed the Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas to take charge if the Kochi Corporation is unable to resolve the issue of waterlogging in the city.

A bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran directed the Collector and Corporation secretary to submit a detailed report on the issue by Tuesday.

While taking a suo moto cognisance of the issue, the court said, ''If the Corporation is unable to do so, the Collector can intervene on the issue under the Disaster Management Act. There was no water logging in the areas where Operation Breakthrough (an operation by District Administration to avoid waterlogging) was carried out under the leadership of the Collector."

"If the apathy persists, the Court will have to consider the actions that include the dissolution of Corporation,'' it said.

The court will again take up the issue on August 4. (ANI)

